Astronaut Tim Peake to open a huge space park in Leicester

Last updated at 13:08
tim-peake.Getty Images
Tim Peake spent six months living and working onboard the ISS, doing important experiments and breaking records in space.

Astronaut Tim Peake will open a huge new space research hub in Leicester.

Called Space Park the site will be a place for scientists, researchers and businesses to work together on all things space!

Tim Peake - who went on a mission to the International Space Station in 2015 - said the site would help to train, educate and inspire future generations about space.

The park will be one of the largest space-related research locations in the UK, and will cost around £100 million.

The project is being led by the University of Leicester, Leicester City Council and the Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership (LLEP).

WATCH: Tim Peake tells Ricky what it takes to become one of Europe's future astronauts

Professor Ambrosi, who is the professor of space instrumentation and space nuclear power systems at the University of Leicester, said: "We are incredibly grateful to all of our partners.

"Their support will enable us to develop innovative technologies and methods to transform our understanding of space and our own planet in the future."

Speaking about the park Tim Peake said: "Space Park Leicester will highlight the exciting careers available within the space sector and help to train, educate and inspire our future generations."

The new research hub will be built close to the National Space Centre visitor attraction.

comments
