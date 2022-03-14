play
Disney fan who inspired Encanto attends Bafta Awards show!

A Disney fan who wrote a letter to Disney asking the company to feature more princesses with glasses in its films was invited to this year's Bafta film awards ceremony.

12-year-old Lowri wrote the letter in 2019 and two years later, the film Encanto was released which features the main character Mirabel who is known for her specs.

The film's director Jared Bush, who read Lowri's request to Disney, invited her to join him and the other filmmakers who worked on the movie at the Bafta film awards which took place over the weekend.

Here's how she got on!

