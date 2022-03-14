play
World's first multi-storey skatepark to open in UK

Last updated at 18:27
F51 skateparkF51

The world's first multi-storey skatepark will be opening in the UK this April.

The skatepark, called F51, has been built in Folkestone, England and will be across three floors, with a 15m climbing wall, bouldering area and boxing facilities.

F51 will also feature another world first, with the only suspended concrete bowl ever to be built.

This new skatepark has taken more than four years to build and cost over £17 million.

Sky brownGetty Images
Sky Brown has inspired lots of people to try skateboarding after winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics

Skateboarding made it's Olympic debut last year at the Tokyo games in Japan.

Team GB athlete Sky Brown won a bronze medal, making her Britain's youngest ever summer Olympian.

Since then, Sky Brown has inspired lots of children to take up skateboarding.

F51 skateparkF51
The skatepark also has climbing walls

The first floor has a large street skatepark with a mix of obstacles, including ledges and handrails. It was designed with skateboarding and BMX in mind to suit both sports.

The top floor is called the flow floor, which is aimed for all abilities.

It's not just skateboarding on offer, there are plenty of climbing spaces at F51 too. Along with the 15m high walls, there is space for roped climbing and bouldering.

Since the Olympics and Sky Brown's success have you been more interested in skateboarding?

Have you ever tried skateboarding or BMX before? Let us know in the comments below.

