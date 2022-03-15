British Science Week: New funding to develop a water hunting robot

Rolls-Royce/PA Artist impression of space station camera

British space technology could help develop a robot to hunt for oxygen and water in lunar rocks.

The UK Space Agency (UKSA) has given funding to projects which it is hoped will help create technologies and research new ways to communicate in space.

The projects include developing a power station in space, creating a robot that hunts for water and tackling issues such as the delay in communication between Earth and Mars.

Rolls-Royce/PA Artist impression of space colony

As part of British Science Week Science Minster George Freeman announced a £2 million boost for 13 projects.

Mr Freeman said, "These projects will ensure that people here on Earth benefit from new technology, including micro-reactor technology with the potential to support our net zero commitments."

The projects

Rolls-Royce/PA Artist's impression of moon station camera

Engineers will work on creating a robot that will search for resources such as oxygen and water in rocks on the Moon.

Car company Rolls-Royce will work to develop a power station for space, that could allow water and breathable oxygen to be generated.

Another new technology that is being developed is a communications tool for astronauts to tackle the delay in conversations between Mars and Earth.

The UK has invested £180 million over five years in the European Space Agency's global exploration programme.

It is also supporting international efforts to get humans back to the Moon.