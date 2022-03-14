Dancing on Ice: Who is in the final and when will it take place?

ITV Pictures Brendan, Kimberley and Regen are through!

We now know who's going to be battling it out on the rink in the Dancing on Ice final!

Brendan Cole, Kimberley Wyatt and Regen Gascoigne will face off against each other to decide who is crowned 2022's Dancing on Ice champion.

The celebs faced not one but two challenges this weekend, including one where the five of them showed off their solo skills.

Brendan and Regan made it through on the public vote, while Kimberley was voted through to the final by the judges after a tense skate off.

Viewers had to say goodbye to BMX star Kye Whyte and Vamps lead singer Connor Ball in a double elimination.

What can we expect from the final?

The trio's showdown will include dancing a famous routine called the Bolero.

In 1984, British ice skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean won gold at the Sarajevo Winter Olympics with the dance, and became the highest scoring figure skaters for a single routine of all time.

The Dancing on Ice final will be also delayed by one week until 27 March.

Karwai Tang / Getty Images The dynamic presenting duo was down to one this weekend

Phillip Schofield confirmed the date on his own on Sunday, as Holly Willoughby had to miss the show after testing positive for coronavirus.

It's being delayed because the FA Cup Quarter Final will be shown in Dancing on Ice's usual time slot next weekend.

Who do you think will be crowned the winner of Dancing on Ice 2022? Give us your predictions in the comments!