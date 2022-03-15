New scheme launched to help Ukrainian refugees come to UK

Getty Images

The UK government has launched a website that will help Ukrainian people escaping the war come to the UK.

It's called Homes for Ukraine and it will be used to match Ukrainians with families in the UK. 43,800 people expressed their interest in offering refugees a place to stay in the first five hours of the site being live.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused more than 2.5 million people to flee their country and become refugees.

These people have been trying to find new homes in neighbouring countries such as Poland and Moldova, as well as travelling further to countries such as Germany and the UK.

Michael Gove, the Housing and Communities Secretary, said the UK had a history of "supporting the most vulnerable during their darkest hours".

He announced there will be no limit to how many Ukrainians can enter the UK under the new scheme.

Adults who wish to offer a space in their home, for at least six months, can register their interest and those who choose to take part will be given £350 a month as a "thank you" from the government.

Initially, the scheme will rely on people knowing someone from Ukraine who they want to help.

But Ukrainian refugees with no family or other links to the UK will be allowed as part of the scheme soon, Mr Gove said.

He said the sponsorship scheme was initially only between people who already know each other so it gets "up and running as soon as possible".

Charities, community groups and churches will help refugees with no links to the UK find people who will host them.

People arriving on the scheme will have access to the NHS and other public services, and children will be able to attend local schools.

Once refugees arrive they will be allowed to stay in the UK "for at least three years".

People in all four nations of the UK will be able to use the scheme.

Scotland and Wales have offered to further support refugees by allowing Ukrainians to come to the two countries faster.

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said this is because needing to match a Ukrainian person or family with someone in the UK before allowing them to travel here might make it a slow process.

She said: "I want Scotland to play our full part in welcoming Ukrainians seeking sanctuary from war. The UK response so far has been beset with bureaucracy and red tape, when what is needed is humanity and urgent refuge for as many as possible."

Michael Gove also confirmed that Northern Ireland can be involved in the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The UK government has received some criticism for its approach to Ukrainian refugees so far.

Labour's London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the UK's plans to help those fleeing Ukraine have been "embarrassing" compared to other countries.