Baftas: Encanto wins best animated film award

Disney

We might not talk about Bruno, but EVERYONE'S talking about Encanto, as it won best animated film at the Baftas last night!

The hugely popular film about a magical family in Colombia has been a hit ever since its cinema release in 2021, and only grew in popularity when it was added to streaming platform Disney+.

It features Disney's first ever female lead to wear glasses, Mirabel Madrigal. A fan who campaigned for more glasses-wearing representation was invited to the awards ceremony and watched it win at the Royal Albert Hall.

Disney

With the Oscars coming up on 28 March, all eyes will be on Encanto to see if it wins another trophy.

It's up against Luca and Raya and the Last Dragon, so it's going to be hotly contested!

However, fan favourite We Don't Talk About Bruno won't be up for best original song, despite it hitting number one in the charts in the UK and US.

This is because the Oscars' submission deadline for this category was 1 November, but Encanto wasn't released until three weeks later.

Do you think Encanto can go on to take home the Oscar, too? Let us know in the comments!