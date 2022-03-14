2022 Winter Paralympics: Highlights from the Beijing Games
Check out some of the top moments from the 2022 Winter Paralympics.
No one was sure if Ukraine was going to be able to make the 2022 Paralympic games in Beijing, after Russia invaded their country on 24 February. But 54 Ukrainian athletes overcame the odds to travel to China, with their head Valeriy Sushkevych describing it as a "miracle". Para-biathlete Maksym Yarovyi carried the Ukrainian flag into the Bird's Nest stadium at the opening ceremony and their athletes were warmly welcomed.
Getty Images
Neil Simpson made history by becoming Great Britain's first gold medallist at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. Simpson's victory in the men's super-G vision impaired event was made even more special, as his older brother Andrew guided him down the slopes. Team GB won six medals in total at the Winter Games.
Getty Images
Chinese athlete Jing Yu was the only female Para ice hockey player at the Winter Games. "There are many girls in China who would like to join the sport and there are already many who play it," she said. "I am the representative of these female players in this team. I got the chance to play for the national team and be on this stage to show the power of Chinese women to the world."
Getty Images
When an admin issue left Belgian Para alpine skier Linda Le Bon without her usual sight guide, she drafted in her daughter as a last minute replacement. Le Bon's daughter, Ulla Gilot stepped in to guide her mother down the slopes to a sixth-place finish, despite never skiing together before.
Getty Images
Despite only recently celebrating her 21st birthday, Canadian athlete Natalie Wilkie has now won SEVEN Paralympics medals. The cross-country skier won two golds, a silver and a bronze medal in Beijing.
Getty Images
Canadian athlete Brian McKeever skied his way into the history books, by winning his 16th Paralympic gold medal. In doing so, he equalled the record for most-ever golds set by German Para alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder. He's been on the podium 20 times since his first appearance at the Games at Salt Lake City 2002.
Getty Images
And in a final show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, performers at the closing ceremony put on a show in the country's national colours, blue and yellow.
WANG ZHAO / Getty Images
The night, and the Games, closed with a big fireworks display over the Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing. One Paralympics finished but now preparations will begin for the 2026 Games in Italy!