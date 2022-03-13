Who is going to win the Six Nations?

Reuters

France can win their first Six Nations Grand Slam title since 2010 if they beat England on the final weekend of the tournament.

However, if France slip up, Ireland can still win the tournament.

Ireland play first, coming up against Scotland at 4.30pm on Saturday 19 March. Then, at 8pm, France play England at the Stade de France.

There are lots of different outcomes that could happen because of the points scoring system used in the Six Nations.

Grand Slam

Four points are given for a win, two for a draw and there are bonus points on offer for scoring four or more tries or losing by seven points or fewer.

France have had an amazing tournament so far, winning all four matches including a 30-24 victory over Ireland.

If they win their final match against England, they'll win the Grand Slam.

The Grand Slam is an award given to a team who go unbeaten in the Six Nations.

France have won nine Grand Slams in the tournament's history. They trail England, who have 13 victories.

Ireland options

If Ireland draw against Scotland and France lose to England, then Ireland will win the tournament.

If they beat Scotland and France lose to England or draw without a bonus point, then Ireland will win.

If Ireland beat Scotland with a bonus point, France must win to take the title.

The strangest scenario

Okay stay with us on this one.

If Ireland lose to Scotland but claim both a four-try bonus point and a losing bonus point, they could still win the tournament as long as France lose to England or draw without a bonus point.

Watch this space...