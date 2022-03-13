Ronaldo claims all-time Fifa goal-scoring record

Reuters

There are claims that Cristiano Ronaldo has broken yet another goal-scoring record.

It has been widely reported that, according to records held by Fifa, he is now the top scoring male footballer of all time.

Ronaldo broke the record in style by scoring a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur in Manchester United's 3-2 win in the Premier League.

He has scored 807 goals, which is two goals more than Fifa's previous record holder Josef Bican.

In 2020, Fifa recognised Prague-born Bican's total of 805 goals as the most in world football.

However, this figure has been disputed by the Czech Republic football association, who say Bican scored 821 goals.

Ronaldo's records

Ronaldo is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

His long-time rival, Lionel Messi, is the only current player who comes anywhere close to his goal scoring record, with 756 goals.

Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in men's international football.

He has scored 115 goals in 184 matches for Portugal. This also makes him the record men's appearance holder.

The previous record holder was Iranian footballer Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006.

If that wasn't all enough, Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in the Champions League.

He has scored 140 goals in just 182 appearances in the competition, picking up five trophies along the way.

Who was the previous record holder?

Josef Bican is regarded as one of Austria and Czechoslovakia's greatest sportsmen.

It's quite difficult to accurately say how many goals Josef Bican scored because he played in a time when records weren't kept as thoroughly.

In the 1930s and 1940s he was one of the best footballers in world, but he had to leave Austria because of the rise of Nazi Germany in Europe.

He then moved to Czechoslovakia and became a famous-figurehead for the anti-communist movement there.

