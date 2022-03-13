All you need to know about British Science Week 2022

play
British Science Week 2022 is here.

It's a ten day celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths and it runs between 11-20 March 2022.

There will be thousands of events running across the UK and this year's theme is growth.

Growth
trees growing.Andriy Onufriyenko

There is always a theme for British Science Week and this year's is growth.

The organisers of BSW - the British Science Association - have chosen this theme as a way of reflecting on our experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.

They describe growth as a "fitting theme for what has been a turbulent time for all of us".

The recommended activities include: exploring plant growth in your window box, discussing the impact of economic growth on our society and considering your own personal growth over the last twelve months.

There's a poster competition for children to enter, with all poster ideas based on growth.

Smashing stereotypes
female scientist.Getty Images

Another major aim of this year's British Science Week is celebrating people from diverse backgrounds and careers in science & engineering.

On the website it says: "What do you imagine when you're asked what a scientist looks like? Are you picturing lab coats, goggles and conical flasks? How about the person? Are they a white man with grey hair, who resembles Albert Einstein?

If that's who you pictured - you aren't alone. But it's something that we want to change!"

The organisers want to highlight as many diverse and inspiring teams and individuals in STEM as possible.

They're encouraging these people to post the hashtag #SmashingSterotypes on social media alongside a picture or video of them doing their amazing jobs.

