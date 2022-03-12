play
England rugby team surprise class with virtual PE lesson

Last updated at 13:18
Virtual PE lesson.Adam Gasson

An unsuspecting class in Bristol got the shock of a lifetime when some of England's top rugby stars appeared as holograms to do a surprise virtual PE lesson.

Ellis Genge, Jack Nowell and Henry Slade all appeared as holograms using special mobile network technology to do the lesson.

England are currently operating under Covid restrictions during the Six Nations tournament, meaning that they can't meet fans and the British public in person.

The lesson took place ahead of England's crunch Six Nations game with Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday 12 March.

The lesson was made possible by a piece of technology called Portl, which uses virtual reality hologram technology to project a person's image in another location.

The players didn't even have to leave their training base, using a special screen and camera to help create a high resolution digital image for the kids to see.

players in front of a screen.Ben Birchall

The players took them through a variety of introductory training drills, before refereeing a touch rugby match.

All of the participants were given an England shirt and there was time for the kids to speak to the players and pose for photos after the session.

kids at virtual england session.Adam Gasson

England currently sit in third position in the Six Nations table after three matches, with 10 points.

Saturday's match against Ireland - who sit in second place - will be crucial if England have any hopes of winning the title.

France are the favourites to win the tournament, having won all four of their games so far.

