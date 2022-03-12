Encanto: We Don't Talk About Bruno...anymore

Disney In the movie, Mirabel has to track down her uncle - who no-one wants to talk about!

After seven triumphant weeks at the top of the UK singles chart, We Don't Talk About Bruno has finally been toppled.

The breakout song from the Disney animation, Encanto, has been knocked off the top spot by British rapper, Dave and his single, Starlight.

In the film - and the song - the main character Mirabel hears the story of her missing Uncle Bruno… who her magical family do not want to talk about.

Written by musicals star Lin-Manuel Miranda, it's the first time ever that an original soundtrack song from Disney had reached number one in the 70 year history of the UK chart.

We Don't Talk About Bruno has dropped to number nine in the charts.

It has become a victim of the charts' accelerated decline rule, which cuts older song's streaming numbers in half to prevent them from clogging up the Top 40 for a long period of time.

No Disney song has ever come close to the success of Bruno.

Let It Go from the movie Frozen was massively popular but it only got as high as No 11, staying in the charts for 70 weeks.

The song Tale as Old as Time from the Disney movie Beauty and the Beast and performed by singer Celine Dion made it to No 9 in the chart, while Elton John had two Top 20 hits with songs from the animated Lion King movie; Circle of Life and Can You Feel the Love Tonight.

Another popular Disney movie, Aladdin, and its most famous song, A Whole New World, reached No 12.

The success is the biggest so far for Lin-Manuel Miranda. He has also written the songs in Moana, as well as music in the recent Star Wars trilogy and also starred as lamplighter Jack in Mary Poppins Returns.

The song is also the first-ever UK Number One for each of the cast members who sing on the track, including performers Rhenzy Feliz, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Diane Guerrero, Carolina Gaitán and also US reggaeton star, Adassa, who plays cousin Dolores in the film.

And the chart success is more good news for the movie after it won Best Animated Film at the first film awards of the year - the Golden Globes - earlier this month.

It's also up for Best Animated Film Award at the Oscars later this month.