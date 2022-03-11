Platinum Jubilee: 'Superbloom' of flowers for Queen's anniversary

Getty Images The Superbloom is being planted here at the Tower of London

The Tower of London is going to look very different this summer, and it's all because of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The famous tower's moat will be flooded with a massive field of flowers and there will even be a slide for visitors to whizz down to take in the views.

The field of flowers is called a "Superbloom" and will involve the planting of 20 million flower seeds this spring.

The organisers say they hope to have all the seeds in place by the end of March.

In total, there will be 29 different species of flower which are expected to bloom in various colours during the summer months.

It's hoped that the slide with have four lanes, and people will zoom down it using mats. The slide itself was originally built for a National Trust venue in Berkshire, but has been repurposed for the Tower of London.

Specific plants have been chosen to attract bees, butterflies and other pollinators, and there will be a specially created sound installation as part of the experience.

The Tower of London has been a palace, a fortress, a prison, and even a zoo!

The exhibition will open at the Tower of London from June 1 to September 18.

When the display ends, the new natural landscape created will remain in the moat as a permanent Jubilee legacy.

The national Jubilee celebrations are taking place in June 2022 over a four-day bank holiday weekend.