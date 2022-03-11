Winter Paralympics: Ollie Hill wins Great Britain's first snowboard medal ever

Getty Images

Ollie Hill has won Britain's first ever Paralympic snowboard medal ever with bronze in the banked slalom LL2 event in Beijing, China.

Hill, appearing at his first Games, went third after the first of two runs with a time of one minute 10.45 seconds.

"I can't really sum it up right now other than I am absolutely stoked," said Hill, who has won GB's sixth medal of the Games.

The gold medal went to China's Sun Qi with Finland's Matti Suur-Hamari winning silver.

Getty Images

Hill has been snowboarding since he was eight and was also a talented motocross rider.

But he was involved in a car accident in December 2018 which led to his right leg being amputated below the knee.

Ollie only joined the GB Snowsport programme in summer 2020.

He has made massive improvements in a short time. and was fourth in January's World Championships.

Now he's also Paralympic medallist - well done Ollie!