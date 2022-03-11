play
Watch Newsround

Winter Paralympics: Ollie Hill wins Great Britain's first snowboard medal ever

Last updated at 12:04
comments
View Comments
Ollie Hill celebrates his bronze medalGetty Images

Ollie Hill has won Britain's first ever Paralympic snowboard medal ever with bronze in the banked slalom LL2 event in Beijing, China.

Hill, appearing at his first Games, went third after the first of two runs with a time of one minute 10.45 seconds.

"I can't really sum it up right now other than I am absolutely stoked," said Hill, who has won GB's sixth medal of the Games.

The gold medal went to China's Sun Qi with Finland's Matti Suur-Hamari winning silver.

Ollie HillGetty Images

Hill has been snowboarding since he was eight and was also a talented motocross rider.

But he was involved in a car accident in December 2018 which led to his right leg being amputated below the knee.

Ollie only joined the GB Snowsport programme in summer 2020.

He has made massive improvements in a short time. and was fourth in January's World Championships.

Now he's also Paralympic medallist - well done Ollie!

More like this

Para-skiing
play
2:49

Winter Paralympics 2022: What's para-skiing all about?

Yiming Su performing a trick during the Big Air event
image

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Best bits in pictures

British skier Dave Ryding, tennis star Emma Raducanu, runner Dina Asher-Smith and footballer Harry Kane all hope to be celebrating success in 2022

When are the Winter Olympics, Commonwealth Games and Fifa World Cup?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Chelsea and Roman Abramovich

Abramovich's attempt to sell Chelsea stopped by UK government

comments
17
flying birds.

A living map of the Earth's animals created in space

comments
Russian and Ukrainian flags

Click here to find all our content about the war in Ukraine

Newsround Home