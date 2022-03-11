play
Dancing on Ice 2002: Final is delayed by a week

DOI judgesITV

The Dancing on Ice final has been delayed!

Don't worry though - the grand final of everyone's favourite ice skating show has just been moved back by a week.

It was due to take place on 20 March but due to a change in the ITV schedule, it means that it won't be on our screens until 27 March.

A double elimination will still take place in this weekend's semi-final - on Sunday 13 March - with the celebs facing a nerve-wracking solo skate.

Why has the Dancing On Ice final been moved?
DOI celebsITV

The move is down to ITV changing what it wants to show on that Sunday night.

ITV has instead decided to show two of the FA Cup Quarter finals and the second match - Liverpool against Nottingham Forest- kicks off at 6:00pm which would run over DOI's big slot.

Those who get to the final will be having an extra week off - and probably getting some vital extra training sessions in.

Who is still in Dancing on Ice?
Stef and KyeITV

Last week saw Paralympian Stef Reid become the latest celeb to be knocked out after a skate-off against BMX Olympian Kye Whyte.

That was the fourth time the judges saved Kye from elimination!

The other celebrities still in the competition are Almost Never and Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt, Connor Ball from The Vamps, former Strictly pro Brendon Cole, and Regan Gascoigne, son of footballer Paul Gascoigne.

Newsround Home