Will YOU be taking part in the Big School Clean?

Will your school be taking part in the Big School Clean?

It's a special campaign backed by Keep Britain Tidy to focus on keeping schools and their grounds clean.

The goal is to get each child to pledge to pick up one bag or more of litter on behalf of their school.

Those behind the idea said that if every child who attended school in the UK were to pick up just one bag of litter during the Great Big School Clean, it would remove 10.3 million bags of litter from our natural environment.

What is the Big School Clean?

It's to inspire children to get involved with caring for the environment, and is a partnership between children's author Sarah Roberts and charity Keep Britain Tidy.

It's the seventh year of the campaign and this year will take place from 25 March - 10 April.

Schools are asked to pledge the amount of litter they will clean up during the campaign, and can then sign up to be an Eco-School.

This means they want to get involved in more environmental projects like planting trees, sitting on their own Eco-Committees, organising litter-picking and more.

You can start picking up any time from now until the end of term - and even litter picked up during school holidays also counts up to 10 April end date.

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Chief Executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said: "Our research shows that 82% of [children and young people] believe they are capable of making a positive difference to the future of the planet but more than two thirds (68%) of those say they need others to help them.

"Through our campaign, we hope to show children that so many people share their environmental concerns - and goals - and will support them to protect the planet."