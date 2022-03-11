Harry Potter book bought for 50p sells for £15,000!

Hansons The first edition copy comes complete with doodles and scribbles

A battered copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone which was bought for just 50p at a Manchester charity shop has sold for an impressive £15,000!

The first edition book, which is full of scribbles and doodles, is one of just 500 copies from the first run of the book in 1997.

It was expected to sell for around £3,000 at auction, but ended up fetching five times the predicted amount in a fierce bidding war.

Hansons The battered copy was sold alongside another book which fetched £69,000 at auction

It was a lucky buyer based in the US who snapped up the novel in the end.

"What a battle for the battered and bruised Potter," auctioneer Charles Hanson said.

"It deserves to be in a museum. Those doodles, penned by a child who loved the book and its characters, demonstrate the power of the Potter phenomenon in the late 1990s.

"It really is quite charming. I'm absolutely delighted for the seller and the buyer, who has purchased a piece of book history."

The seller of the novel said he was "astounded" at the result: "I know it's a piece of modern history but the result was extraordinary," he said.

This book wasn't the only one to get sold. Another copy sold alongside it went for an incredible £69,000! It was been stored away in darkness for 25 years and had never been read.

The auctioneers described it as being "good as new".

PA Media The second book sold by Hansons auctioneers was kept in pristine condition

"It's in the best condition it possibly can be - almost perfect I would say," said the seller.

"A year after I bought it, with Harry Potter excitement growing at my daughter's school, she asked if she could read it. I said no, absolutely not."

He decided to purchase a separate copy for his daughter instead and kept the first edition hidden away from "prying eyes" - a move that clearly paid off!

The recent sales follow a long line of Harry Potter books auctioned off for big bucks including a copy sold for £33,000 which was found in a skip, a novel sold by a man called Harry Potter (yes that's his real name) which earned him £27,500 and a rare signed copy sold for an eyewatering £118,812!