Brothers Joseph and Theo from Dundee have been raising money for Ukrainians by busking in their city centre. They've also set up an online fundraising page where people can donate money.

The seven and twelve-year-olds have been singing as well as playing the violin, the guitar and the saxophone outdoors. So far, they've raised more than £2,000 in total.

They hope their musical fundraiser will inspire other people to do what they can to help out too.