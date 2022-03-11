Boy wins competition with firefighting drone invention

PA Media Harry got to meet his hero Major Team Peake at the awards ceremony

Harry, 10, from Newcastle has won the national 'Super-Realoes' competition with his 'Multi-Function Drone.'

The Institution of Engineering & Technology's (IET) created the contest with the challenge for kids to come up with ideas to help improve the world.

Harry said: "When I found out I'd won the competition, it made me so happy."

Harry got to meet his hero, British astronaut Major Tim Peake. "It was super cool to meet Tim Peake and I was speechless when he said I was the winner," Harry said.

What was the competition all about?

PA Media This is model of the firefighting drone Harry invented

The IET challenged children to create a superhero invention that would make a positive impact on the world or people around them.

The competition was designed to encourage young people to get into Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Former IET President and judge, Professor Danielle George MBE said: "The response from young people has been really inspiring. The levels of creativity and originality in their efforts to make a positive impact were so impressive.

"Superhero' technology modernising the world of STEM can lead to inventions that will make the world a better and healthier place in the future, and by encouraging passion in our young people for the subject it makes the future look that little bit brighter."

What was Harry's winning invention?

PA Media Harry and Tim are both characters in the STEM Squad comic

Harry's firefighting invention, the 'Multi-Function Drone,' has a water hose to put out flames and filter systems to clean polluted air and remove smoke from fire sites.

The IET judges said they were impressed with Harry's invention and said it could help with putting out fires around the world.

Tim Peake said: "Harry is such a well-deserved winner - I'm so impressed by the level of detail and innovation that went into his entry."

Tim Peake gave Harry a model of his invention so he saw what a real life version would look like.

What else has Harry won?

As a part of his prize, Harry has also been turned into a comic book character as the latest member of the STEM Squad.

The series has been made to highlight the real life superheroes who work in Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Being turned into a comic book hero as part of the STEM squad is unbelievable. Harry

The comic strip features Tim Peake as a character called Orbital, which refers to his time as an astronaut on the International Space Station (ISS).

Harry says he has been inspired by being part of the competition, he said: "The whole thing has made me feel more confident about becoming an astronaut or an engineer in the future!"