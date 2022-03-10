play
Eurovision 2022: TikTok star Sam Ryder to represent UK

Last updated at 15:26
Picture of Sam Ryder

Sam Ryder will represent the United Kingdom at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy.

He's one of the UK's most followed singers on TikTok with 12 million fans on the platform.

Sam will perform his song Space Man at the Eurovision grand final on 14 May.

Last year's contest was won by Italian rock group Måneskin.

Do you love Eurovision? Will you be cheering on the UK's new act?

Who is Sam Ryder?
WATCH: Sam Ryder says TikTok has helped him launch a solo career (Courtesy of Radio 1 Newsbeat, Feb 2021)

Sam picked up millions of followers on TikTok after performing hit pop songs during the first coronavirus lockdown.

His videos even caught the attention of some famous fans, including Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys,

Sam became the platform's most viewed UK artist in 2020.

He then launched a solo career the following year after signing with record label Parlophone.

Picture of Lordi
Sam says his love of 2006 Finnish rock winners Lordi helped his decision to compete for the UK at Eurovision

Sam was chosen to represent the UK at Eurovision by the BBC and management company Tap Music, who have looked after singers like Dua Lipa.

He will be hoping to do better than the UK's previous two entrants, who both placed last at the contest.

James Newman received no points at all in 2021 for his song Embers, and Michael Rice came bottom in 2019 with his track Bigger Than Us.

The 2020 contest was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

