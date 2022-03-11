play
Unfinished Dick King Smith book completed by great-granddaughter

Dick King Smith is an author best known for writing The Sheep Pig which got turned into the film 'Babe'.

His classic books are read by millions of children and this year celebrates what would've been his 100th birthday.

Well now a new story - hidden away, unfinished for many years - is finally being released after being completed by Dick King Smith's great-granddaughter.

Called Ambrose Follows His Nose, it follows the story of Ambrose the bunny rabbit who has an amazing sense of smell.

