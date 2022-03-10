Start date for Celebrity Great British Bake Off confirmed

PA Media

The Great British Bake Off will be back on our screens later this month.

Taking to Instagram, the show's judge, Prue Leith, revealed that a new series of the baking extravaganza will start on 22 March.

The series will consist of five special celebrity episodes for Stand Up To Cancer.

There will be 18 familiar faces taking part in the baking challenges and, in a surprise twist, Matt Lucas has swapped positions from presenter to contestant.

This year's celebrities include BBC Radio 1's Clara Amfo, singer Ellie Goulding and Strictly Come Dancing's Motsi Mabuse.

Other names taking part include The Voice UK host Emma Willis, choirmaster Gareth Malone, and legendary athlete Mo Farah, who you may have seen on screen in 2020's I'm a Celebrity!

PA Media Clara Amfo previously took part in 2020's series of Strictly Come Dancing!

In case you're not familiar with the format of Bake Off, here are the basics.

The contestants battle it out over three rounds in the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper.

The Signature is relatively classic recipe that the bakers put their own twist on.

The Technical is where the bakers are challenged to make a trickier bake in a certain amount of time.

The Showstopper is based on a theme given to the bakers. It's up to them to decide what they do with it and is usually on a bit of a grand scale.

The overall winner from the three rounds is given Star Baker by the judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Matt Lucas has confirmed that he's taking part as a baker this time round.

He said he "was forced to bake by" his bosses "at the last minute when one of the bakers became unavailable".

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall came out on top last series after she beat KSI and Stacey Dooley to the Star Baker title.

Who do you think will be make the best bake, and why? Let us know in the comments!