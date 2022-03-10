End the debate... Are there more doors or wheels?

Getty Images What do you think - more wheels, or more doors?

It's the question that's gripping the nation.

No, not just the nation - the WORLD.

Are there more doors or wheels on planet Earth?

Ryan Nixon / Twitter The tweet that started it all!

It all started with a tweet - a person called Ryan on Twitter wanted his followers to settle the debate he and his friends were having, so he posted a poll.

And over the last few days, over 200,000 people voted on it. Even more people are joining the argument on TikTok - the hashtage #DoorsVsWheels has over 35 million views already.

The question has popped up on pretty much every social media platform, and lots of people are trying to explain exactly why they are Team Wheels or Team Doors.

Some people on Team Wheels have pointed out that there are billions of toy cars made every year, so surely that would boost the amount of wheels. Others on Team Doors have countered by talking about things such as kitchen cupboards, and big skyscraper offices.

There are even arguments about the definitions of the two things - does a wheel have to be used for transport? Could a window be a door?

It's not the first time a seemingly pointless internet debate has gone viral. Take the infamous viral dress - was it blue and black, or white and gold?

People were talking about it for ages, and scientists waded into the debate by helping explain why people saw the colours differently.

This question seems to have the same appeal - but what do you think?

Are there more wheels in the world, or more doors? Vote in our poll and explain why you chose your answer in the comments!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.