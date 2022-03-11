The future of Chelsea football club is uncertain and it's all because of the Russia invasion of Ukraine.

The UK government has sanctioned Chelsea FC's Russian billionaire owner, Roman Abramovich.

Sanctions, are financial penalties, placed on nations, businesses or people.

The sanctions stop Russia's most powerful business people - called oligarchs - from making money in the UK. Many of these oligarchs have links to Russian politics and to President Vladimir Putin.

