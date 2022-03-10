play
Watch Newsround

The ship discovered 107 years after it sank!

A ship has been discovered 107 years after it sank!

One of the most famous ships in history, named Endurance, sank in Antarctica and now scientists have found the remains of the lost vessel.

It sank in 1915 after getting crushed by the ice in the sea, with Shackleton and his men successfully escaping in smaller boats.

BBC's Science Editor Rebecca Morelle has been taking a closer look at the shipwreck and what has been discovered at the bottom of the Weddell Sea.

With pictures courtesy of the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and National Geographic

Watch more videos

The ship discovered 107 years after it sank!
Video

The ship discovered 107 years after it sank!

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Why do we like getting likes online?
Video

Why do we like getting likes online?

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

Mission to find 100-year-old shipwreck
Video

Mission to find 100-year-old shipwreck

Check out the new tech in classrooms!
Video

Check out the new tech in classrooms!

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week
Video

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week

Check out the new games releasing this year
Video

Check out the new games releasing this year

Big blockbuster movies this year
Video

Big blockbuster movies this year

Top tips for garden birdwatching
Video

Top tips for garden birdwatching

Forget Fifa, Ruby rules at retro football gaming
Video

Forget Fifa, Ruby rules at retro football gaming

Meet Zara - the teen pilot who flew solo around the world
Video

Meet Zara - the teen pilot who flew solo around the world

Afghanistan: The children working instead of going to school
Video

Afghanistan: The children working instead of going to school

Get a penguin's-eye view of a fishing trip!
Video

Get a penguin's-eye view of a fishing trip!

Tom Holland and Zendaya play 'Who's Most Likely To...'
Video

Tom Holland and Zendaya play 'Who's Most Likely To...'

Top Stories

Callum-Isted

Seven-year-old Callum makes history with reusable bottle campaign

comments
Harrison-Schmitt-on-the-Moon.

Nasa is opening a 50-year-old sample of Moon rock!

comments
Russian and Ukrainian flags

Click here to find all our content about the war in Ukraine

Newsround Home