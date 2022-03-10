A ship has been discovered 107 years after it sank!

One of the most famous ships in history, named Endurance, sank in Antarctica and now scientists have found the remains of the lost vessel.

It sank in 1915 after getting crushed by the ice in the sea, with Shackleton and his men successfully escaping in smaller boats.

BBC's Science Editor Rebecca Morelle has been taking a closer look at the shipwreck and what has been discovered at the bottom of the Weddell Sea.

With pictures courtesy of the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and National Geographic