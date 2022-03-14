Ukraine: What kids in the UK are doing to help

EPA Lots of Ukrainian people have been affected by the war including children

More than two million people have now left Ukraine after Russia invaded the country at the end of last month.

Lots of Ukrainian's lives have changed in a big way as a result of the war, with many children and young people also affected.

The situation has led people all over the world to take action to support Ukrainian refugees who are in need.

This includes eight-year-old Will from County Durham. After hearing about the situation in Ukraine from his mum, he wanted to do something special for another child as a way to help.

Will was inspired to help out after hearing about the situation in Ukraine from his mum

Will saw his mum putting together items to donate to refugees and was inspired to do the same.

"I saw her packaging up and I asked her why and she said there's a war going on in Ukraine. It was just a kind thing to do. You wouldn't want that to happen to you and you'd just be left with nothing."

Will decided to donate one of his toys

Will decided to give away one of his teddy bears to a young Ukrainian child.

"I found a teddy and then I said 'I'll give this to one of the children in Ukraine so they're not frightened'," he said.

Will's toy bear was delivered by a local business owner called Steven Holmes to a little girl from Ukraine who he'd met in Poland.

"When I gave her the teddy, she had the biggest smile on her face," Steven said.

Have you taken on a challenge to raise money by yourself or with others, donated items or done something else to help? You can send us your pictures and videos using the links below, or you can tell us what you've been doing in the comments!

The busking brothers are raising funds for Ukraine

Other children have also been finding creative ways to support those affected by the conflict in Ukraine, including brothers Joseph and Theo from Dundee.

The pair have been raising money for Ukrainians by playing music in their city centre. They've also set up an online fundraising page where people can donate.

The seven and twelve-year-olds have been singing as well as playing the violin, the guitar and the saxophone outdoors.

So far, they've raised more than £2,000 in total and they hope their musical fundraiser will inspire other people to do what they can to help out too.

John Clark Ava cycled for four hours to raise money

Ava-Rose from Cleethorpes took on a sporty challenge to raise money for those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

"I'm doing the cycle ride because the children in Ukraine have lost everything and we have everything," she said.

John Clark The eight-year-old battled wind and rain during her cycling challenge

The eight-year-old cycled across the 1.3 mile-long Humber Bridge an incredible 10 times! The feat, which saw Ava-Rose battling through rain and wind, took her four hours in total.

She's managed to raise more than £1,400 for the charity Unicef UK so far, and it'll be using the money to support children in Ukraine.

Are you doing anything to raise money for people affected by the war in Ukraine? Let us know in the comments.