Disney's Encanto: Fan who campaigned for heroines with glasses will attend Baftas

12-year-old Lowri was in shock when she found out she'd be heading to the Baftas

Disney is known for its magical stories, and one girl's dreams are about to come true!

12-year-old Lowri first wrote to Disney in 2019 asking the film company if they could create a character with glasses, just like her.

Two years later, the film Encanto was released which features main character Mirabel who is known for her glasses.

Now, the film's director Jared Bush has invited Lowri to join him and the other filmmakers who worked on the movie at the Bafta film awards which take place this weekend. Encanto is one of the nominated movies in the Best Animated Film category this year.

"As it turns out I may be in the UK and I wondered if you might be interested in maybe joining me and the other filmmakers at the Bafta awards ceremony?" Mr Bush told Lowri when she was on the BBC Breakfast show on Wednesday.

"It's going to be a really, really great time.

"I'm so excited to meet you in person, I can tell you all the Disney secrets that I couldn't tell you, but now I can whisper them all to you and no-one can stop me."

Disney Encanto's main character Mirabel is known for her glasses

A stunned and excited Lowri struggled to speak after receiving the invite, but she quickly made it clear she was definitely up for going!

"Oh my goodness, that's crazy. Thank you so much," she said.

"She's my hero. I can't imagine being that age and being that brave. You're such an inspiration to all of us," said Los Angeles based Mr Bush. He says Encanto was already being made when he saw Lowri's letter.

"This is a movie that's all about us seeing each other and putting people on the screen that deserve to be seen.

"And audiences from all over the world have been able to find themselves, their family members in these stories and it's something that we'd always hoped for and it's so rewarding."