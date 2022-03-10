Have you ever spotted something unexpected in a photo?

WIL CHEUNG The family were snapped just as a shooting star flew overhead!

Have you ever spotted something unusual in a photo you've either taken or been in before?

Well, one family got quite the shock after posing for a picture at a stargazing event near Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland on Saturday.

When they took a closer look at the photo, they saw something very special indeed - a shooting star!

Although the family's special moment is one they'll now have for a very long time, they didn't actually get to see the star in real time when it flew overhead!

"We couldn't believe it when we saw the photo - ironically, we were the only ones in the group who didn't get to see the shooting star when it happened - but we have a pretty special photo which captured the moment forever," said Steve Swan.

WIL CHEUNG The Northern Lights could be seen at Hadrian's Wall on Saturday

Photographer Wil Cheung who snapped the iconic picture said he knew he would "never get that shot again".

"Getting the aurora in the background and such a beautiful shooting star travelling across the sky just at the moment the family were posing for a photo - it's amazing," said Mr Cheung.

"It's a real one-in-a-million stuff."

Mr Swan, whose mother booked the stargazing session for the family as a Christmas present, said they would be getting the photo printed and framed very soon!

