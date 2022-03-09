Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi: First images revealed from new Disney+ series

Matt Kennedy/ Lucasfilm Ltd

Time to say "hello there" to Obi-Wan Kenobi, as the first images of the new series have been revealed.

The Star Wars spin-off series which begins streaming on 25 May on Disney+ tells the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi's (played by Ewan McGregor) time on Tatooine, as he watches over a 10-year-old Luke Skywalker.

The photos exclusively published on the website Entertainment Weekly reveal some interesting new details and show off a brand new Star Wars villain.

LucasFilm Ltd Obi-Wan's cave on Tatooine is revealed

"We find Obi-Wan at the beginning of our story rather broken, and faithless, and beaten, somewhat given up." Ewan McGregor is quoted as saying in the magazine Entertainment Weekly (EW).

The photos also reference Obi-Wan's 'sparse dwelling' on Tatooine, where he comes to terms with the fall of the Jedi and losing his friend and apprentice Anakin Skywalker to the dark side of the force.

LucasFilm Ltd Inquisitor Reva is the new villain

According to EW there will also be a new villain an Inquisitor named Reva, played by Moses Ingram. The Inquisitors have the jobof searching out remaining Jedi following orders from Darth Vader and the Emperor.

Director Deborah Chow and writer Joby Harold describe the character as ruthlessly ambitious and Moses Ingram says Reva, the Grand Inquisitor and Darth Vader share a "common dark-side goal".

Are you excited for the new Kenobi series? Let us know in the comments.