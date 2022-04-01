Newsround Press Pack: What is it and how can YOU join in?

Welcome to Newsround's Press Pack! We want YOUR stories!
Being able to tell you what's making the news around the world - and explaining why it matters - is what Newsround is all about.
But we are also focused on hearing from YOU. Your voices, your news - telling us what matters in your life. And that's what Press Pack is all about!
It's your chance to be a Press Pack reporter - to tell us your news: What your interests are, what you are passionate about, your achievements and what issues are important to you.
You can make us a report with words, pictures and/or video and we'll help to turn it into a Press Pack report for our website and maybe for the Newsround bulletin.
Sometimes we might even come to you or your school to help you make it!
Well the first thing to think about is what news story you want to tell us:
- We need to know what your story is and all the important facts of who, what, where and how!
- A picture tells a thousand words, so don't forget to include as many photos or videos as you can
- Remember to make sure your facts are correct - no fake news!
- Plus we need an adult we can contact about it
The best way to get in touch is to ask your teacher or parent to email us at the Press Pack office:
