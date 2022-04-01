Newsround Press Pack: What is it and how can YOU join in?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Newsround Press Pack: What is it and how do I take part?

Welcome to Newsround's Press Pack! We want YOUR stories!

Being able to tell you what's making the news around the world - and explaining why it matters - is what Newsround is all about.

But we are also focused on hearing from YOU. Your voices, your news - telling us what matters in your life. And that's what Press Pack is all about!

It's your chance to be a Press Pack reporter - to tell us your news: What your interests are, what you are passionate about, your achievements and what issues are important to you.

You can make us a report with words, pictures and/or video and we'll help to turn it into a Press Pack report for our website and maybe for the Newsround bulletin.

Sometimes we might even come to you or your school to help you make it!

How do I get involved with Press Pack?

Well the first thing to think about is what news story you want to tell us:

We need to know what your story is and all the important facts of who, what, where and how!

A picture tells a thousand words, so don't forget to include as many photos or videos as you can

Remember to make sure your facts are correct - no fake news!

Plus we need an adult we can contact about it

How do I get in touch with Press Pack?

The best way to get in touch is to ask your teacher or parent to email us at the Press Pack office:

Adults and teachers should send an email to: newsroundpresspack@bbc.co.uk

You can read our privacy notice here

You can also send us videos and photos using the CBBC uploader:

