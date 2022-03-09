War in Ukraine: McDonald's and Coca-Cola stop sales in Russia

Getty Images McDonalds has temporarily closed 850 restaurants in Russia

Several big companies including McDonald's and Coca-Cola have temporarily stopped the sale of their products in Russia.

It's in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine in recent weeks which has resulted in more than two million people having to leave their homes and cross country borders to reach safety.

Before the announcement, there was growing pressure on social media for the companies to condemn the attacks in Ukraine and stop sales of their products in Russia. There were even calls for people to boycott McDonald's and Coca-Cola for their failure to speak out.

McDonald's has now said its 850 restaurants in Russia will close, although the 62,000 employees who work for the company will continue to be paid. It has also temporarily shut its 108 restaurants in Ukraine, where it will continue to pay staff salaries, and has donated $5m to a fund to help its employees there.

"The conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people. As a system, we join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace," McDonald's boss Chris Kempczinski said in an email to staff.

Getty Images Coca-Cola has stopped sales in Russia after increasing pressure online

Coca-Cola has also released a statement following its decision to stop operations in Russia.

"Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine," it said.

"We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve."

Which other companies have stopped operating in Russia?

Getty Images Starbucks will be closing 100 coffee shops in Russia

McDonald's and Coca-Cola join a growing list of global businesses which have decided to stop sales in Russia.

Film companies Disney and Sony recently said they'll no longer be releasing their films in Russia, and a number of concerts and shows have been cancelled there too.

Starbucks has also stopped sales of their products in the country and will be closing 100 coffee shops.

PepsiCo, which has a much larger presence in Russia than its main competitor Coca-Cola, announced it will be stopping the production and sale of Pepsi and other drinks including 7Up and Mirinda. It will also be suspending all advertising.

However, the company will continue to sell other products including milk, baby formula and baby food.

Universal Music Group, which is the world's largest music company, said it was bringing all operations in Russia to an end and closing its offices there.

"We urge an end to the violence in Ukraine as soon as possible," the firm said in a statement sent to the BBC.

Unilever, which makes lots of popular items including Marmite, Dove beauty products and PG Tips tea bags, also said it had suspended trade with Russia and planned to stop its advertising and investments there.

It said it would continue to supply "everyday essential food and hygiene products" that are made in Russia.

L'Oreal, which is the world's biggest cosmetics company, will be shutting up shop in Russia and will also be suspending all online sales in the country.