Ukraine: Applause for President Zelensky after historic speech to UK MPs

Parliament The House of Commons in the UK Parliament was packed to hear President Zelensky speak

Ukrainian President Zelensky has promised he will "fight to the end" as he asked for more help from the UK in an historic address to a packed UK Parliament.

It comes after his country was invaded by Russia on 22 February.

Speaking on a video call from his office in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, it was the first time a foreign leader has spoken directly to Members of Parliament (MPs) in the House of Commons.

He asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson for more military help for Ukraine and for more economic sanctions - or penalties - on Russian businesses.

"We are looking for your help... for the help of Western counties. We are thankful for this help and I am grateful to you, Boris" he said.

EPA Ukrainian President Zelensky has promised he will "fight to the end" for Ukraine

President Zelensky, appearing live by video link, was given a long standing ovation and applause from MPs before his speech and afterwards.

In his speech he quoted British World War Two leader Winston Churchill promising that Ukraine "will fight to the end".

Using words inspired by a famous speech by Mr Churchill from 1940, Mr Zelensky said: "We will not give up and we will not lose.

"We will fight to the end at the sea, in the air, we will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost. We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets."

PA Media Prime Minster Boris Johnson said the UK would "press on" with its help for Ukraine

In response, UK PM Boris Johnson said ordinary Ukrainians are inspiring millions by their courage.

He added that the UK would employ every method possible until Putin has failed and Ukraine is free "once more".

Mr Zelensky also called for countries to use their air forces to enforce a 'no-fly zone' over his country - preventing Russian jets from attacking.

However, the military alliance Nato - of which the UK is a member - has said it is not in favour of this, as it could bring other countries into direct military contact with Moscow which would raise fears of a wider war.

UK Parliamentary Recording Unit Via video call, President Zelensky became the first foreign leader to speak to the House of Commons

The speech came just after the UK, USA and EU countries announced that they would stop buying Russian oil and gas - which is a massive part of Russia's economy.

Mr Zelensky has been speaking to politicians around the world, asking for help since Russia invaded Ukraine.

He asked US Congress members over the weekend for further military aid, including anti-aircraft missiles, planes and drones.

And last week, he gave a speech to Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) and asked for Ukraine to be allowed to join the European Union right away.