play
Watch Newsround

War in Ukraine: US and UK announce ban on Russian oil

Last updated at 17:21
comments
View Comments (3)
US President Joe Biden announces actions against Russia for its war in UkraineReuters
US President Joe Biden announces actions against Russia for its war in Ukraine

The US and UK are banning Russian oil after Russia invaded Ukraine last month.

President Joe Biden has confirmed a complete ban on Russian oil, gas and coal coming into the United States.

Selling oil and gas to other countries is a big part of Russia's economy.

He says the move means the "American people will deal another powerful blow" to Russian President Vladimir Putin's leadership. Despite growing worries about gas prices going up, the move has a lot of political support in the US.

The measures are meant to hurt Russia - which is the world's third biggest oil producer, behind Saudi Arabia and the US - but they are also likely to mean a rise in energy prices in the UK, the US and around the world.

What about the UK and European countries?
Man filling a car with petrol at UK station, February 2022Getty Images

The UK government has said it will stop using Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022.

This will give businesses more than enough time to replace Russian energy products, it said.

The European Union has also today made moves to lower its usage of Russian gas, saying it aims to cut its demand by two thirds by the end of the year.

The UK is uses less Russian fossil fuels than many European countries. But Russian supplies still make up 8% of overall imports into the UK.

How has Russia reacted?
Gas metering station at Berehove in UkraineReuters
Russian gas flows through pipelines across eastern and central Europe

Russia earlier warned it may close its main gas pipeline to Germany if nations go ahead with a ban on Russian oil.

Germany is especially reliant on Russian gas, so it is vulnerable to any restrictions.

In an address on state television, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said it would be "impossible to quickly find a replacement for Russian oil".

"It will take years, and it will still be much more expensive for European consumers. Ultimately, they will be hurt the worst by this outcome," he said.

More like this

Yarko

Ukraine: How Polish children and schools are helping young Ukrainian refugees

A family holding a baby walking next to a train

Ukraine: Why the UK is facing criticism over its help

Refugees gathered at the Polish border

Ukraine help: What can people in the UK do?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • This has happened just after we got oil for our heating. Idk if it was Russian or not, but if it had been, we might've been without heating for a while (We didn't have any last week).

  • expensive!!!!!!!!!

  • Oh wow money is going to get a lot more expensive for fuel but it had to be done ok

Top Stories

President Zelensky

Applause for Ukrainian president after historic speech to MPs

comments
Emmeline Pankhurst, The Queen and Kamala Harris.

Amazing women who have changed the world

It's international Women’s Day which is a global annual event that celebrates women and all of their achievements.
play
2:11

'I like breaking boundaries!'

Newsround Home