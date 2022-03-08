play
Watch Newsround

International Women’s Day 2022: "I like breaking boundaries"

Today is International Women's Day which is an annual event that celebrates women and all of their achievements, all over the world.

According to the Education and Employers charity, who work to inspire children to reach their full potential - gender stereotyping about jobs is set from a young age.

From a train driver to a firefighter, four inspirational women answered questions from school children about their cool jobs, their favourite parts of what they do and challenges they've overcome!

Video credit: Redraw the balance

