Food waste has a MASSIVE impact on our planet!

The food we eat accounts for a quarter of our carbon footprints - that's the things we do individually that can produce carbon dioxide which can affect climate change.

And, around a third of the food produced globally is wasted - which contributes towards climate change.

Oaklie and Vela from BBC Bitesize's Regenerators team, have speaking to a food waste expert to find out what we can do to reduce food waste and use leftovers in a way that can actually help our planet!