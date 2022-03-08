play
'Food waste can help the planet IF we use it properly!'

Food waste has a MASSIVE impact on our planet!

The food we eat accounts for a quarter of our carbon footprints - that's the things we do individually that can produce carbon dioxide which can affect climate change.

And, around a third of the food produced globally is wasted - which contributes towards climate change.

Oaklie and Vela from BBC Bitesize's Regenerators team, have speaking to a food waste expert to find out what we can do to reduce food waste and use leftovers in a way that can actually help our planet!

