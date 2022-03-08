Qatar World Cup: Ukraine's world cup playoff against Scotland postponed

Getty Images Ukraine are bidding to reach their second men's World Cup finals

Ukraine's World Cup semi-final playoff against Scotland has been postponed.

It was supposed to take place on 24 March at Hampden Park in Scotland. Ukraine asked Fifa if it could be pushed back, due to the ongoing war in their country, and Fifa have now accepted that request.

This means that the playoff final with either Wales or Austria will also happen a bit later, too.

Discussions are now underway to find a new date.

The World Cup doesn't start until November in Qatar, so there's still time to reschedule the games.

Christopher Pike/Getty The World Cup is being held in Qatar this year but Russia will not be there

Last week, while the delay was being discussed, Scottish FA (SFA) president Rod Petrie offered his support to the Ukrainian side.

He said: "Football is inconsequential amid conflict."

"[The SFA] have offered to support our Ukrainian colleagues' preparations as best we can in these unimaginably difficult circumstances."