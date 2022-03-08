play
Watch Newsround

Qatar World Cup: Ukraine's world cup playoff against Scotland postponed

Last updated at 08:46
comments
View Comments
Ukraine playersGetty Images
Ukraine are bidding to reach their second men's World Cup finals

Ukraine's World Cup semi-final playoff against Scotland has been postponed.

It was supposed to take place on 24 March at Hampden Park in Scotland. Ukraine asked Fifa if it could be pushed back, due to the ongoing war in their country, and Fifa have now accepted that request.

This means that the playoff final with either Wales or Austria will also happen a bit later, too.

Discussions are now underway to find a new date.

The World Cup doesn't start until November in Qatar, so there's still time to reschedule the games.

Qatar World Cup 2022Christopher Pike/Getty
The World Cup is being held in Qatar this year but Russia will not be there

Last week, while the delay was being discussed, Scottish FA (SFA) president Rod Petrie offered his support to the Ukrainian side.

He said: "Football is inconsequential amid conflict."

"[The SFA] have offered to support our Ukrainian colleagues' preparations as best we can in these unimaginably difficult circumstances."

More like this

the-world-cup-and-a-football.

World Cup: Should the tournament move to every two years?

Neil Simpson

Beijing Winter Paralympics: More medals for Team GB!

Para-skiing
play
2:49

Winter Paralympics 2022: What's para-skiing all about?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Yarko

'I feel good here, just like in my school in Lviv'

comments
1
Girl in superhero costume.

International Women's Day 2022: What's today about?

The Queen and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle.

Queen has first face-to-face meeting after getting better from Covid

comments
Newsround Home