Queen has first face-to-face meeting with Canada PM Justin Trudeau since catching Covid

PA Media The Queen said hello to Canada's Justin Trudeau with a handshake

The Queen has had her first face-to-face meeting since catching coronavirus.

She met the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at her new permanent home of Windsor castle. She used to live in Buckingham Palace in central London, but recently decided to move full-time to her residence just West of the city.

The Queen shook Mr Trudeau's hand in front of a bouquet of yellow and blue flowers - the national colours of Ukraine.

It's not certain whether they were put there on purpose or not, but someone close to the Royals told BBC News that it was "unlikely to be accidental".

The Queen, who is also Queen of Canada, tested positive for Covid on 20 February. Since then, she's only been taking on "light duties", cancelling some events, so that she can get better.

Victoria Jones She has met people virtually since catching the virus

Later, Mr Trudeau said: "She was as insightful and perspicacious as ever, very interested in what is going on, asked me all sorts of questions about Canada.

"We had a really useful - for me anyway - conversation about global events, as we always do."

As well as snapping a picture in front of flowers in Ukrainian colours, the Queen previously made a donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal to help people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.