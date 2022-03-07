play
Flood-hit Australians get ready for more heavy rain over next two days

Last updated at 16:23
Members of the Army help with clean up in the suburb of Fairfield in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on 4 March 2022. Southeast Queensland is bracing for more damaging rain that could delay the clean-up after flooding.EPA/JONO SEARLE
The states of Queensland and New South Wales are bracing for more damaging rain that could delay the clean-up after recent record-breaking flooding

Residents in eastern Australia are preparing themselves for heavy rainfall just over a week after the area experienced record-breaking floods.

Thousands were forced to leave their homes after extreme downpours, which began last month, brought widespread destruction and cut off power for thousands of homes.

The forecast for heavy rain over the next two days will make the clean-up and recovery efforts by emergency workers more difficult.

"These are floods that we have not seen in living memory in anyone's lifetime, and even before that," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a local radio station on Monday.

Flooding occurs in the town of Lismore, northeastern New South Wales, AustraliaEPA
Flooding in the town of Lismore, New South Wales, left homes and cars underwater last week

More rescue services are being sent to flood-affected areas immediately to lead the recovery, said Mr Morrison.

But many residents have shown their frustration over the slow relief efforts.

"We've had a week of no communications, no food, no fuel … it has been quite unnerving and emotional," a resident in Murwillumbah, a badly hit town in the state of New South Wales, told broadcaster ABC.

"The stories that we've heard, the sense of abandonment that many people had in devastating circumstances is heart-breaking, and we need to ensure it doesn't happen again," he said.

In the foreground the suburbs of Corinda and Oxley are seen flooded on March 1, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia.Getty Images
The areas of Corinda and Oxley are seen flooded in Brisbane, Australia, on 1 March

Rains have eased over the last two days but the weather bureau on Monday issued a 'severe warning' for parts of New South Wales, including state capital Sydney.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast rains of up to 12 cm in Sydney on Monday and 15 cm on Tuesday.

Several areas have already received more than double the average amount of rainfall for March.

