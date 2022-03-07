play
Newsround hears from Ukrainian children fleeing the war and the Polish kids helping them

Newsround has been in Poland finding out what's being done to help people affected by the war in Ukraine.

Many countries near to Ukraine have welcomed refugees - people fleeing from the fighting

Jenny is in Poland, a country next to Ukraine, where they've welcomed over a million refugees so far.

She told Shanequa what she's seen, and has been chatting to children who have made the journey, and to the young people helping them.

