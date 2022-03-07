Ukraine: Why the UK is facing criticism over its help

Getty Images

More than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine after the country was invaded by Russia last month, according to the United Nations (UN).

The European Union (EU) says up to four million people may try to leave and that it will welcome refugees with "open arms".

The term refugee refers to people who have been forced to flee from their homes in order to keep safe from war, persecution or natural disaster.

The UK has also promised to give hundreds of thousands of people shelter and support, but there's also been confusion and criticism about what the UK government is actually offering and who would qualify.

What help has the UK promised?

Getty Images People fleeing Ukraine face long waits at border checkpoints

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had already said that the UK could take in 200,000 Ukrainian refugees and that businesses will also be able to sponsor a Ukrainian to come to the country for a year.

The UK has gradually widened the number of people it can offer places to in the last few days - allowing three-year stays for parents, grandparents and siblings as well as "immediate family" of UK nationals or people who live here and have permission to remain.

It also says it is looking at ways to increase the number of visas available for Ukrainian refugees, but these moves have come after criticism that current rules are too strict.

For example on Sunday, figures showed that only 50 Ukrainians with family links have been given permission to come since the war began. That is about 1% of the 5,535 people who have applied.

The Ukrainian ambassador praised the UK effort but urged for the "maximum" number of people to be admitted and for the process to be simplified, adding that any issues could be resolved later.

Facing accusations that the UK was doing less than other European countries, Europe Minister James Cleverly defended what the government had done far, saying visa plans for refugees had only been set up "very recently".

Speaking on Monday 7 March, Mr Cleverly told the BBC: "We will seek to be generous in hosting Ukrainians - both those that have family here, and those that don't."

'Lack of humanity'

EPA

This weekend, senior French politician Gerald Darmanin wrote to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, saying that 400 Ukrainian refugees had arrived at the French port of Calais to cross the English Channel, but 150 were sent back and told to get UK visas at embassies in Paris or Brussels.

Mr Darmanin said the response to people in distress was "completely unsuitable" and showed a "lack of humanity", calling for the UK to put staff at Calais to help Ukrainian refugees cross.

AFP via Getty A family of Ukrainian refugees at the Hungarian border

But Ms Patel said it was "wrong to say we are turning people back" and said the Home Office already had people working in Calais to support Ukrainian families.

The main opposition party in the UK Parliament, the Labour Party, is calling for more emergency visas for Ukrainians who want to reach the UK.

Labour's Yvette Cooper said families fleeing conflict in Ukraine "need urgent help right now to reach safety and get support" and that the current plans weren't enough.

The UK Home Office, which is the government department that looks after these decisions, is expected to announce further details about it's plans soon.

Which other countries are Ukraine's refugees fleeing to?

Most refugees are crossing to neighbouring countries to the west, such as Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova.

Over 183,000 people have moved on from these countries to others in Europe, according to the UN.

To get refugee status, they need to be Ukrainian citizens or people legally living in Ukraine, such as foreign students.

As they cross over the borders, refugees are told they do not need documents, but should preferably have their passports, birth certificates of children travelling with them and medical papers.

The UN says that so far: • Poland has taken in 1,027,603 refugees • Hungary 180,163 • Moldova 82,762 • Slovakia 128,169 • Romania 78,977 • Russia 53,300 • Belarus 406

The EU says it is preparing to grant Ukrainians who flee the war an immediate right to stay and work throughout the club of 27 nations for up to three years.

They would also get access to housing, medical treatment and schooling for children.

In Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine, refugees can stay in reception centres if they do not have friends or relatives to stay with. They are given food and medical care.

Poland is also preparing a medical train to transport injured Ukrainians caught up in the war.

Hungary and Romania are offering small amounts of money for food and clothing. Children are being given places in local schools.

The Czech Republic will allow refugees to apply for a special type of visa in order to stay in the country.