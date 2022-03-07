Plastic pollution: Global agreement to tackle plastic

Getty Images

Talks will take place for a NEW global agreement to tackle the problem of plastic pollution!

Nearly 200 countries have agreed to start negotiations on an international plan on how to deal with plastic waste.

Plastic pollution is damaging to the environment, can harm wildlife and contaminate food.

Why is plastic a big deal?

Each year, 400 million tonnes of plastic is produced and 40% of that is single-use - plastic only used once before it's thrown away

The problem with plastic is that most of it isn't biodegradable. That means it doesn't break down in the environment like paper or food, so instead it can hang around for hundreds of years .

Around 40% of plastic produced each year is single use, meaning it can't really be used again. Single-use plastic are things like crisp packets, plastic carrier bags or plastic drinks bottles.

And, other products contain hidden plastics which aren't easy to recycle. Some coffee cups, for example, have a waterproof plastic lining.

Millions of tonnes of plastic enters the world's oceans each year and most of that escapes from land.

Tiny bits of plastic have also been found in things like the food we eat and soil in the ground and even in the air we breathe.

What is the global agreement?

Not all plastic can be recycled, either because of the way it's made or because it's too expensive or difficult to do so

The United Nations (UN) is a worldwide organisation that brings countries together to talk about and agree on world issues.

UN countries have agreed to start talks for a global plastic treaty, which could form an agreement between nations, setting rules on how plastic is made, used and thrown away.

World leaders have until 2024 to agree the plastic pollution treaty and how the deal will be paid for.

Environmental groups argue that plastic pollution threat is nearly the same as climate change and have been calling for clear global regulations over plastics, including punishing those who break rules.

Prof Steve Fletcher of the University of Portsmouth advises the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on plastics issues.

He says "One country can't deal with plastic pollution alone, no matter how good its policies are.

"We need a global agreement to enable us to deal with the widespread challenges that plastic gives us as a society."

The UK government, which supported the agreement, described it as "truly historic".

"In the space of just one human lifetime, we have caused unimaginable damage to the global environment, choking every single part of the global ocean with plastic pollution," said Lord Zac Goldsmith, government minister for international environment.

"And although there is much to be done now to turn it into an ambitious and far-reaching treaty, we can now begin to close this ugly chapter. "