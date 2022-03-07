TikTok: Social media platform limits some services in Russia

Getty Images

The social media platform, TikTok, has suspended some of the app's features in Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Users in Russia will be unable to upload new content and won't be able to live stream. This comes after the Russian government brought in a new law meaning people who the government feel are spreading fake information about Russia's army could be put in jail.

"We have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service in Russia while we review the safety implications of this law," TikTok said in a statement, explaining that it wants to protect users of the app in Russia.

Streaming service Netflix has said it is also pulling out in protest at the invasion and has stopped streaming in the country and will stop future projects being filmed in the country.

TikTok is one of many companies that has limited its services in Russia.

TikTok has around 36 million users in Russia and is where a large number of the company's users are believed to be.

The company say they will continue to look at the "evolving circumstances in Russia" to decide when they will restart their full services such as live streaming and posting new content. They say the move is mainly about the safety of its staff and users.

Since Friday, anyone in Russia who writes news or says anything that the government feel is false about the military could face many years in jail.

The BBC and other news outlets have temporarily stopped reporting in Russia, saying they can no longer report freely due to this new law.