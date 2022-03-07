play
Beijing Winter Olympics: More medals for Team GB!

Last updated at 08:30
Menna Fitzpatrick in action in BeijingGetty Images

Team GB have just won two more medals at the Beijing Winter Paralympics in China!

Skiers Menna Fitzpatrick with guide Gary Smith, and Neil Simpson with brother and guide Andrew, finished third in their visually impaired super combined events on Monday.

This brings the UK's medal total to five.

The UK are 10th on the medals table so far, with one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Neil Simpson, who's 19 years old, won the only gold team GB has so far in the men's Super-G vision-impaired on Sunday. And this is the first Winter Paralympics he's ever competed in!

Neil SimpsonAlexander Hassenstein / Getty
Neil Simpson won team GB's only gold so far

Other British para-skiers didn't have as much good fortune.

Shona Brownlee, who was fifth at halfway in the women's seated event, failed to finish her slalom run while James Whitley was disqualified in his super-G run.

