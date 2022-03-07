Photo gallery: People around the world protest against war in Ukraine
Over the weekend, people in countries all over the world have been protesting against the attack on Ukraine. In Russia however, people are being arrested at demonstrations for going against their government.
According to a Russian organisation called OVD-info, 13,346 people have been arrested for publicly supporting Ukraine at anti-war protests.
The rules on protesting in Russia have been getting stricter over the years, but despite this, lots of people have come out across the country to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people. There were lots of riot police at this demonstration in Moscow on Sunday.
Elsewhere in the world, people have been coming out in their thousands to show they want the war to stop. Here you can see a girl holding up a placard in Cardiff, Wales.
This demonstration in Nottingham was one of 60 being held in the UK on Sunday.
And hundreds of people marched across the main bridge between Devon and Cornwall, the Tamar Bridge, to show support for the people of Ukraine.
There were also protesters out in force in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Here they're standing in front of a statue of the first leader of the Soviet Union, Vladimir Ilʹich Lenin.
Thousands of people protested against the invasion on Sunday in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.
And there were lots of protests across the US over the weekend, too. This was a huge one in Times Square in New York.
This child has a Ukrainian flag wrapped around them at a protest in Los Angeles, California.
And this boy is holding up a placard in the American capital, Washington DC.
There was a huge demonstration of support for Ukraine in front of the White House, where the president Joe Biden lives and works.