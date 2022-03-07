play
Last updated at 07:49
Photo gallery: People around the world protest against war in Ukraine

Over the weekend, people in countries all over the world have been protesting against the attack on Ukraine. In Russia however, people are being arrested at demonstrations for going against their government.
According to a Russian organisation called OVD-info, 13,346 people have been arrested for publicly supporting Ukraine at anti-war protests.
Police detain woman in russiaKonstantin Zavrazhin / Getty
The rules on protesting in Russia have been getting stricter over the years, but despite this, lots of people have come out across the country to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people. There were lots of riot police at this demonstration in Moscow on Sunday.
Riot police at a demonstration in Moscow on SundayEPA
Elsewhere in the world, people have been coming out in their thousands to show they want the war to stop. Here you can see a girl holding up a placard in Cardiff, Wales.
Protest in cardiff ukMatthew Horwood / Getty
This demonstration in Nottingham was one of 60 being held in the UK on Sunday.
Nottingham protestOpen Nottingham
And hundreds of people marched across the main bridge between Devon and Cornwall, the Tamar Bridge, to show support for the people of Ukraine.
Campaigners
There were also protesters out in force in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Here they're standing in front of a statue of the first leader of the Soviet Union, Vladimir Ilʹich Lenin.
Protesters in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in front of a Lenin statueReuters
Thousands of people protested against the invasion on Sunday in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.
Thousands of people protested against the invasion in Brussels on SundayEPA
And there were lots of protests across the US over the weekend, too. This was a huge one in Times Square in New York.
Times square Ukraine protestSpencer Platt / Getty
This child has a Ukrainian flag wrapped around them at a protest in Los Angeles, California.
Los Angeles Ukraine protestAnadolu Agency / Getty
And this boy is holding up a placard in the American capital, Washington DC.
Washington DC protestAnadolu Agency / Getty
There was a huge demonstration of support for Ukraine in front of the White House, where the president Joe Biden lives and works.
Washington DC protestAnadolu Agency / Getty

Russian and Ukrainian flags
War in Ukraine: What's happening there?

Refugees gathered at the Polish border

Ukraine help: What can people in the UK do?

sad girl looking at phone

Advice if you're upset by the news

Marta

Ukraine evacuation: 'We're just doing whatever we can'

Refugees in corridor.

Third ceasefire planned in Ukraine - but will it happen?

Neil Simpson

More medals for Team GB at the Winter Olympics!

