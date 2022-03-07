How Poland is helping Ukrainian refugees

It's now thought that more than 1.5million people have had to leave their homes in Ukraine, for neighbouring counties such as Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova since Russia invaded the country last month.

In Poland, they've taken in more refugees than anywhere else - nearly 900,000 people.

Newsround spent the last four days speaking to young people, to find out how the war in the country next door has affected the lives of the people coming to Poland and why so many Polish people have been so determined to help them.

Jenny travelled to Korczowa, on the border with Ukraine to see what's happening there.