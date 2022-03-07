play
Watch Newsround

Ukraine evacuation: 'I feel good here, just like in my school in Lviv'

It's now thought that more than 1.5million people have had to leave their homes in Ukraine, for neighbouring counties such as Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova since Russia invaded the country last month.

Newsround is reporting from Poland, a country that has taken in more refugees than anywhere else - nearly 900,000 people.

Polish schools across the country have been welcoming Ukrainian children refugees and Polish school children have been donating items such as toys, clothes and food to help them.

Newsround spoke to 9-year-old Yarko who left Ukraine a week ago and has just started at a school in Poland.

