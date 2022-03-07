Ukraine: What's happening at the border with Poland?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Jenny reports from the Polish-Ukrainian border

It's now thought that more than 1.5million people have had to leave their homes in Ukraine, for neighbouring counties such as Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova since Russia invaded the country last month.

Poland, has taken in more refugees than anywhere else - nearly 900,000 people.

Newsround has spent the last four days speaking to young people, to find out how the war in the country next door has affected the lives of the people coming here, to safety, and why so many Polish people have been so determined to help them.

We travelled to Korczowa, on the border between Poland and Ukraine to see what's happening there.

What's happening at the Polish-Ukrainian border?

17-year-old Marta speaks four languages and has been helping refugees at the border

Korczowa is one of the places where people have been queuing up for days in cars and buses, to make it over the border and into safety in Poland.

And just a few minutes away is a huge empty shopping centre which has been converted into a welcome centre, where many of the people will first arrive in Poland.

The centre is safe, you can get some rest and free food and drink, but it's absolutely packed with people and it's not somewhere you'd want to stay for very long.

There are rows and rows of camp beds set up with people on them. Some of them have nowhere to go. Others are waiting to travel to other places.

Polish people have been happy to welcome refugees from Ukraine

There are lots of worries and questions here, but wherever there are Ukrainian refugees needing it, help it is never far away in Poland, as it says on the big screens outside: 'Poland will help you.'

One of the helpers we met is 17-year-old Marta, a school student from Poland's capital city Warsaw. She's been sleeping on camp beds next to refugees, and working long hours.

When we first see her, she's grabbing a quick sandwich and a cup of tea whilst speaking to different people who approach her for help.

What is a refugee? The term refugee refers to people who have been forced to flee from their homes in order to keep safe from war, persecution or natural disaster.

"I'm a translator because I know four languages - Polish, Ukrainian, Russian and English," she says.

"We're just doing whatever we can and whatever we need to do at the moment."

Marta has also been personally affected by the war in Ukraine.

"I want to help because I need to help. My family is all over Ukraine, and my friends. I am obligated to do something."

Eva and her mum Olena arrived in Poland a few days ago

Two people who know the journey across the border well are 8-year-old Eva and her mum Olena. They're from Kremenets in Western Ukraine and crossed the border into Poland a few days ago.

It wasn't an easy journey. "It took a long time, I was tired. There was a long queue," Eva tells us.

They are now safe and settled in the big city of Krakow, where a family offered them a room to stay in for free.

Their journey from their home in Kremenets took over a day

Eva and her mother have been supported by many Polish people since arriving in the country.

"Poles helped us a lot. They gave us apples, water, bags of food and much more."

Her neighbours have also been helping. "For example today they gave us casserole," she says.

Jenny met 8-year-old Eva who has settled into her new flat in Krakow

Eva's also been keeping in touch with family back in Ukraine.

"Today my grandmother called me. We talked and we miss each other, and I still miss my toys."

It's clear that for many Ukrainian people coming here, this is the hardest time in their lives, but it's also been very heart-warming to see people who don't know each other, and who even speak different languages, coming together.