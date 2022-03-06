Comic Relief: Jordan North completes epic rowing challenge

Radio 1 presenter Jordan North has completed an 100-mile row from London to Burnley to raise money for Comic Relief.

Jordan took just five days to complete his epic challenge, raising more than £700,000 for the charity.

Lots of people came out to show their support as the former I'm A Celebrity contestant crossed the finish line. He was met with cheers, claps and shouts of encouragement as he completed the journey.

Jordan's dad and brother joined for his last mile, helping him make it to the very end.