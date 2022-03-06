play
Watch Newsround

Comic Relief: Jordan North completes epic rowing challenge

Radio 1 presenter Jordan North has completed an 100-mile row from London to Burnley to raise money for Comic Relief.

Jordan took just five days to complete his epic challenge, raising more than £700,000 for the charity.

Lots of people came out to show their support as the former I'm A Celebrity contestant crossed the finish line. He was met with cheers, claps and shouts of encouragement as he completed the journey.

Jordan's dad and brother joined for his last mile, helping him make it to the very end.

Watch more videos

Comic Relief: Jordan North completes epic rowing challenge
Video

Comic Relief: Jordan North completes epic rowing challenge

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Why do we like getting likes online?
Video

Why do we like getting likes online?

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

Mission to find 100-year-old shipwreck
Video

Mission to find 100-year-old shipwreck

Check out the new tech in classrooms!
Video

Check out the new tech in classrooms!

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week
Video

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week

Check out the new games releasing this year
Video

Check out the new games releasing this year

Big blockbuster movies this year
Video

Big blockbuster movies this year

Top tips for garden birdwatching
Video

Top tips for garden birdwatching

Forget Fifa, Ruby rules at retro football gaming
Video

Forget Fifa, Ruby rules at retro football gaming

Meet Zara - the teen pilot who flew solo around the world
Video

Meet Zara - the teen pilot who flew solo around the world

Afghanistan: The children working instead of going to school
Video

Afghanistan: The children working instead of going to school

Get a penguin's-eye view of a fishing trip!
Video

Get a penguin's-eye view of a fishing trip!

Tom Holland and Zendaya play 'Who's Most Likely To...'
Video

Tom Holland and Zendaya play 'Who's Most Likely To...'

Top Stories

neil-simpson.

Gold and silver medals for Team GB at Paralympic Games

comments
Refugees in corridor.

Evacuation from two of Ukraine's cities thrown into chaos

comments
millie-knight.

Millie Knight scores first medal for Great Britain

comments
Newsround Home