Winter Paralympics 2022: Team GB wins two more medals

Getty Images 19-year-old Neil Simpson won gold in the men's visually-impaired super-G event

The Winter Paralympic Games are now well and truly underway in Beijing and team GB has managed to secure two more medals, including a gold, bringing the current total up to three.

19-year-old Neil Simpson, guided by his brother Andrew, gave an incredible performance in the men's visually-impaired super-G event to win gold for Great Britain.

The Simpson siblings finished 0.40 seconds ahead of Italy's Giacomo Bertagnolli and his guide Andrea Ravelli.

"We went in with a clear game plan and it worked out pretty well," a happy Simpson said.

"We put it all down on the line and really went for it and I'm just very happy with the performance - it felt good.

Getty Images Neil was guided by his brother Andrew who he has been skiing with since they were children

"I could tell it was quick but I didn't know how special it was. I'm just really thrilled, it's not really sunk in yet.

"Initially when we came down, there was a bit of an anxious wait. I wasn't thinking about it being a winning performance, I was just thinking that it was a good run.

"Andrew was shouting and screaming. I said, 'Yeah, maybe a podium'. It's just that wait. It's such a high - it's almost indescribable."

Getty Images Menna has won the fifth Winter Paralympic medal of her career

Skier Menna Fitzpatrick secured another medal for Great Britain, finishing second in the women's visually-impaired super-G skiing event.

The 23-year-old, guided by Gary Smith, won the fifth Paralympic medal of her career. It makes her the nation's most successful Winter Paralympian ever.

Getty Images Menna hugs her guide Gary Smith following her run during the women's visually-impaired super-G event

"To be here at all is a great achievement, but then to stand up on that podium is absolutely amazing," she said. "I'm so proud of what we've achieved together.

"We went out to ski well and build on the day before and we are super, super happy."